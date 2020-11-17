Stony Point High School moves to remote classes until Dec. 1 due to COVID-19, district says

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Stony Point High School is closed for the rest of November “due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts,” the Round Rock Independent School District announced Monday.

The district posted on its website that all students at Stony Point High School will take classes remotely through Nov. 30, “effective immediately.” Campus will reopen Dec. 1, and all extracurricular activities are suspended until then, the district’s post said.

The Stony Point Tigers football team posted on its Twitter account that practice is canceled “until further notice.”

Due to the information sent out. There will be no football practices until further notice. We are very grateful to all of the players who have to endure a very trying season. We will update more as we get information. https://t.co/ajQMEzH2bO — Stony Point Football (@sTpTigerFB) November 17, 2020

The district’s break for Thanksgiving runs from Nov. 23-27.

“Round Rock ISD works closely with both of our local health agencies, Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) and Austin Public Health (APH) to help guide decisions for our campuses related to COVID-19,” the post reads.

“The length of time a campus remains closed is based on the recommendation from the health department in an effort to reduce transmission. During school closures, all areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for on-campus instruction.”

The district says it will provide updates on its website, as well as the Reimaging Education page and its social media accounts.