Stony Point High School increases SROs Friday after threat targets student

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Stony Point High School has added additional School Resource Officers Friday after it received an anonymous alert about a threat targeting a specific student.

“The police did locate the individual who made the threat,” Principal Anthony Watson said.

“This student is not on our campus.”Watson said the administration is “being vigilant” to make sure its students are safe. He said the school takes all anonymous alerts seriously and that the number one priority is student safety.

“We understand situations such as this are concerning to parents, students, and the greater community,” Watson said. “We will continue to work in partnership with law enforcement to maintain a safe learning atmosphere at Stony Point.”

A number of Central Texas school districts promote various ways for students to send in tips about threats. Stony Point High and the rest of Round Rock ISD use Anonymous Alerts, an app that lets anyone submit tips.