State, Wilco leaders talk about supporting homeless housing bill

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Rep. Terry Wilson, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long held a joint news conference Wednesday outside the Texas Capitol building to talk about proposed legislation on homeless housing.

The bill, House Bill 1803, is aimed directly at the City of Austin’s plan to buy the Candlewood Suites hotel in Williamson County, and in Austin city limits, and convert it into housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The bill, if approved, would require county approval for any municipality purchasing property that has plans to convert it to house homeless people.

The Austin City Council voted to buy the hotel 10-1 on Feb. 4, setting off a chain reaction of protests, lawsuits and other disputes involving Williamson County leadership and Austin City Council.

Gravell promised Austin City Council a fight if the city council didn’t want to talk about it first.

“I want you to know that Williamson County will use any and all resources to protect our citizenry. You have stepped over the line without coming to the table and having a conversation. I’m willing to have that conversation, but if you are not, we will take you to a conversation in the local courthouse, and you will not be pleased with the outcome,” he said at a news conference Feb. 10.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the city had to act quickly to secure the building that would give the city 80 units to put people in and help alleviate the ongoing homelessness issues the city faces.

“The homelessness crisis, which is only growing in the pandemic, requires us to act now,” Adler said. “Real, permanent homes for people without housing is necessary and overdue. Leaving folks to camp on the street and under highways, with no humane alternative, is neither right nor safe.”