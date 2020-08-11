State Highway 195 reopens near Florence after deadly crash

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety shut down northbound lanes of State Highway 195 in Williamson County as they investigated a deadly crash early Tuesday morning.

DPS reopened the highway around 5:45 a.m.

DPS says one person died in the crash which involved three vehicles. A KXAN photographer on the scene says one of the vehicles appears to be a semi.

According to DPS, the agency was told about the crash just before 2 a.m. The crash happened just north of the intersection with County Road 241. That is four miles southeast of Florence.

DPS says others were hurt in the crash but did not say how many.