Southeast Loop Study provides travel route options through east Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Southeast Loop Study for Williamson County is being released that will explore connection options for east/west between State Highway 130 and Farm to Market Road 3349. It will also look at north/south travel at US 79.
The project was introduced by Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles and its goal is to provide better safety while traveling across eastern Williamson County as well as a plan to adapt with the growth of the region.
Williamson County was recently labeled as the fifth fastest growing county in Texas by the U.S. Census Bureau. The study is a step by the county to proactively prepare for an influx in cars and people in the future.
"The County has worked diligently with constituents to collect questions and feedback as we prepare for the continued growth we know is coming," Commissioner Boles said. "Through listening to farmers, property owners, neighborhood leaders, elected officials, and leaders in education, I have rightsized the Southeast Loop Study to better address the current needs of eastern Williamson County; I am looking forward to the results as we continue to plan for the future."
The study will present a route concept for property owners. Feedback will be gathered and the proposed route will be discussed at an open house Monday, June 24.
UPDATE: 1 killed, 2 hurt after 3-car wreck on SH 29 west of Georgetown
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were hurt and one died after a three-car collision on State Highway 29 west of Georgetown Tuesday morning, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
The collision was first reported at about 8:30 a.m. near the 6200 block of East SH 29. The wreck appears to be near the Cimarron Hills Golf & Country Club.Read the Full Article
Liberty Hill facing violations for chlorine and sewage found in the San Gabriel River
As families hit the water to cool off on this Memorial Day, a new, popular swimming spot isn't very crowded. In the heat of the afternoon, only a handful of families were out enjoying the San Gabriel River at Garey Park in Georgetown.
Some people tell KXAN they are steering clear of the water due to recent health concerns for swimmers, dogs and fish -- problems the state's environmental agency says originated upstream at the Liberty Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant.
A new investigation report released this month by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality cited the city of Liberty Hill with a violation for releasing 3,000 gallons of only partially treated wastewater into the river. At the outflow spot where the plant released treated wastewater, an investigator found sewage 18-inches deep sitting at the bottom of the river, along with blood worms. When he showed the plant personnel pictures of the problem, staff said they were unaware of a sewage release. Eight days later the city filed a noncompliance form indicating a problem that cause it to release wastewater that wasn't fully treated between March 16 and 17.Read the Full Article
Georgetown is 7th fastest-growing city in the U.S., Census Bureau says
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Census Bureau recently ranked Georgetown seventh on its list of fastest-growing cities in the country with a population of more than 50,000.
Georgetown's growth rate was 5.2 percent in 2017 and 2018. The population was 47,400 in the 2010 census. According to today's estimate, the city added 26,780 residents with a growth rate of 56.5 percent from 2010 to 2018.
“I promise, we’re not trying to be the fastest-growing city in the U.S.,” Mayor Dale Ross said. “Frankly, people choose Georgetown because we are a safe city with a high-quality of life, great parks, an award-winning library, a low tax rate and the Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas . We recognize what a great place Georgetown is, and others recognize it, too.”Read the Full Article
