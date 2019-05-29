Southeast Loop Study provides travel route options through east Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Southeast Loop Study for Williamson County is being released that will explore connection options for east/west between State Highway 130 and Farm to Market Road 3349. It will also look at north/south travel at US 79.

The project was introduced by Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles and its goal is to provide better safety while traveling across eastern Williamson County as well as a plan to adapt with the growth of the region.

Williamson County was recently labeled as the fifth-fastest growing county in Texas by the U.S. Census Bureau. The study is a step by the county to proactively prepare for an influx in cars and people in the future.

“The County has worked diligently with constituents to collect questions and feedback as we prepare for the continued growth we know is coming,” Boles said. “Through listening to farmers, property owners, neighborhood leaders, elected officials, and leaders in education, I have rightsized the Southeast Loop Study to better address the current needs of eastern Williamson County; I am looking forward to the results as we continue to plan for the future.”

The study will present a route concept for property owners. Feedback will be gathered and the proposed route will be discussed at an open house Monday, June 24.