Southbound lanes of I-35 shut down in Georgetown after deadly crash

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A deadly crash on Interstate 35 in Georgetown has southbound lanes shut down Wednesday, police say.

GPD says the crash is south of Williams Drive along the freeway, and traffic is being routed to the frontage road as crews respond to it. They ask people to avoid the area if it’s possible.

Emergency crews are working a fatality crash on IH-35 south of Williams Dr. All southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being routed to the frontage road. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ulL0uKsvbh — Georgetown TX PD (@GeorgetownTXPD) June 23, 2021

The Texas Department of Transportation was a little more specific with the location of the crash, saying it was between Williams Drive and State Highway 29.

We will update this story once more information on the crash becomes available.