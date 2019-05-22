Southbound I-35 in Round Rock reopens after Tuesday night incident, subject in custody
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Southbound Interstate 35 in Round Rock is reopened after all southbound lanes at State Highway 45 were closed as police responded to an incident in the area.
Around 8:40 p.m., Round Rock police tweeted that a subject was in custody and the roadways were being reopened.
SH-45 was closed in both directions for several minutes.
This is a developing story. KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.
More Williamson County Stories
-
Terry Miles sentenced to life in prison in 2017 kidnapping of Round Rock girls
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Terry Allen Miles is expected to serve life in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping two Round Rock girls in 2017 and taking them to Colorado. Miles learned the sentence at a hearing Tuesday in federal court.
Miles, 45, was convicted in February on four counts — two counts of kidnapping, one count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in sex and one count of interstate travel with intent to engage a minor in sex.
"We're very grateful that justice has finally caught up with Terry Miles. It's been a long time coming," Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Devlin said.Read the Full Article
-
Teen filmmaker challenges class rank system as dangerous for students' mental health
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown High School junior is taking on the class rank system that compares students based on grade point average in a short film she created as a class assignment.
Ashlee Reed will screen "Ranked" Tuesday evening at the school. The 12-minute film explores how important class rank can be to students and the impact a number can have on their mental and physical health.
"You feel that pressure in every test you take and every assignment you turn in and every night you spend studying," Reed told KXAN Monday.Read the Full Article
-
Your doorbell cam can help catch criminals in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff is recruiting homeowners to help catch more criminals. Sheriff Robert Chody is asking those with doorbell cameras to share their pictures and videos. It's part of a new initiative using the "Neighbors" App.
"I think it's great. I back the blue around here. They do a good job,” said Jesse Coram, who lives in Round Rock.
Coram said he has a lot to be thankful for— beautiful children, a happy pup and a safe neighborhood.Read the Full Article
