Southbound 183A shut down in Cedar Park due to crash

Williamson County

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The southbound lanes of 183A are shut down in Cedar Park due to a crash.

The highway is shut down just before Scottsdale Drive in between New Hope Drive and Crystal Falls Parkway.

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

