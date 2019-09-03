Social media threat investigated at Gateway College Prep School in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities discovered threats made on social media by a student at a Georgetown charter school, according to an email sent to families from administrators.

On Monday several people shared with KXAN a message sent out by the superintendent and chief operating officer at the Gateway College Preparatory School.

The message from Carla Silber stated:

“Dear Gateway College Prep Students, Parents, and Teachers, Yesterday, school administration was contacted by the Williamson County Sheriff Department notifying us that a current Gateway student wrote threats on social media to harm the school and self. Administration cooperated with local authorities to locate the student and conduct an investigation. Following that investigation and assessment of the threat risk, local law enforcement authorities have assured us that the school is in no danger. School administration is also following up with the student per the Student Code of Conduct.”

KXAN reached out Tuesday to administrators at Orenda Education, which runs the charter school in Georgetown. However, neither the superintendent nor the director of community relations has responded to the requests for comment.

Patricia Gutierrez, the public information officer at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that no arrest has been made related to this situation.