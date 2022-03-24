ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — There are humanitarian efforts happening all over Central Texas as survivors of Monday’s storm look to rebuild.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network, which is made up of area churches, helped launch a multi-agency resource center (MARC) at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock Thursday.

The network includes the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, Central Texas Food Bank and Prosperity Bank.

Together, the organizations are linking people up with direct needs like food and contractors to help repair their homes. Round Rock residents impacted said finding vetted contractors has been a struggle so far in the rebuilding process.

“We’ve had so many scammers out there. Every day when we’ve come back to clean-up, we’ve had people knocking on the door telling us they are from certain companies, but they have no cards, no verification, no identification … no anything,” said one Round Rock family.

The MARC opens at the United Heritage Center at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (KXAN Photo)

This Round Rock family said MARC also connected them with people who are going to trim trees and clean up debris outside their home.

“When you lose everything, it’s hard to put everything back yourself,” said Executive Director of ADRN Daniel Geraci. “A lot of times you’re stressed, and your brain has a lot of emotional things going on.

Geraci said the organization is also linking survivors with one of its “shepherds.” These people will help to provide emotional support for the families until they get back on their feet.

To receive ADRN services, homeowners need to bring a photo ID, a current utility bill for their home and a photo of the damage. Residents can also call the ADRN Disaster Survivor Hotline for help and information at (512) 806-0800. ADRN has also launched the Central Texas Tornadoes Disaster Relief Fund to collect donations.

Williamson County is also asking for volunteers to help the city of Jarrell cleanup after a tornado impacted its residents on Monday as well. Volunteers are asked to meet Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1651 County Road 305, Jarrell, Texas 76537. If you’re a resident who needs help, you can register by calling (512) 806-0800. If you wish to volunteer, you can email g.muniz@cityofjarrell.com. You can find more details about the Jarrell cleanup effort here.