HUTTO, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — More than 200 acres along a desirable stretch of highway in Hutto is set to be transformed into a large data center campus as officials continue to push for development of a “technology superhighway” in Williamson County north of Ausin.

Dallas-based Skybox Datacenters LLC and its partner, San Francisco-based Prologis Inc., acknowledged Aug. 23 they have purchased 221 acres from the City of Hutto along U.S. Route 79, where they plan to build a “world class” collection of data centers. The land is in what’s known as Hutto’s “megasite,” a huge but undeveloped tract where big businesses could land

An entity called Hutto Data Center Campus LLC on Aug. 9 purchased three tracts totaling 159 acres, according to county records. That entity is tied to a Denver address that is associated with Prologis, a giant real estate investment trust focused on logistics. Prologis Logistics Services Inc. itself acquired an adjacent 62 acres on the same day.

