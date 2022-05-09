GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Ford Elementary School officials are working with city and transportation leaders after a sinkhole developed near the campus.

A portion of Woodlake Drive is closed while city leaders evaluate a “void” in the roadway, according to a campus email. The sinkhole has closed Woodlake Drive from Williams Drive to Ford Elementary.

The following intersections still lead to campus:

Cedar Lake Boulevard at Williams Drive

Lakeside Ranch Road at Williams Drive

The sinkhole is not on district property and the city is actively working to repair it, a Georgetown ISD spokesperson told KXAN.

Currently, construction is underway along Williams Drive at Wildwood Drive, leading to lane closures, campus officials said. Campus officials cautioned drivers tack on extra time to their commutes while driving to campus.

Ford Elementary will open its cafeteria at 7:20 a.m. to accommodate students arriving earlier due to the sinkhole and related traffic. Bus routes might be “adjust slightly” over the next few days due to this change.

“If bigger changes need to be made to routes and timing, families will be notified,” officials said in the email.

Extra police officers will be on campus this week to help manage traffic flow during arrivals and dismissals.

“At this time, we are unsure how long it will take for this to be resolved. The city is working hard on a resolution, but as you can imagine, nature has its own schedule,” Ford Elementary Principal Meredith Gandy said in the email. “For now, we’ll take it a day at a time. We’ll do our best to accommodate this week and appreciate your patience as we work through this together.”