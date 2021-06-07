WATCH LIVE: Round Rock Police to give update at noon on police shooting at hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Round Rock Police are preparing to give an update after a police shooting Monday morning at a hotel. Few details are known at this point. The news conference was supposed to start at noon and should start soon.

Round Rock Police said no officers were injured but did not say whether anyone else was wounded or killed.

KXAN will stream that news conference in this story and on our Facebook page.

The incident took place at the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Round Rock at the intersection of West Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard sometime before 10:20 a.m.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public but did not give anymore details.