Showtime docuseries examining case of Greg Kelley to be released July 5

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Showtime has announced a new premiere date for “Outcry,” a docuseries on Greg Kelley’s sexual assault conviction and subsequent exoneration after serving more than three years in prison.

Originally scheduled for release March 14 during South by Southwest, “Outcry” will premiere at 10 p.m. July 5 on the cable network, and each episode of the 5-part series will air on Sundays through August 2. The entire series will be released on the Showtime Anytime smartphone app July 5.

Produced by Emmy Award-winning Austinite Pat Kondelis, the docu-series examines what led to Kelley’s conviction of aggravated sexual of a child in 2014, and the years afterward as the appeals processes took place, Kelley and his supporters’ fight to prove his innocence and law enforcement’s case against him.

Kelley was set to serve 25 years in prison with no possible parole. However, in 2017 a Williamson County judge claimed he was innocent and released him on bond following the case being reopened by District Attorney Shawn Dick as new evidence emerged.

The Texas Court of Appeals overturned Kelley’s conviction in 2019.

Following his exoneration, the former Leander High School football star was accepted into the University of Texas at Austin.

Kelley recently filed a wrongful incarceration lawsuit against the Cedar Park Police Department, former Cedar Park detective Christopher Dailey and former police chief Sean Mannix.

In a statement, the City of Cedar Park said, “It is our policy not to comment on legal matters.”