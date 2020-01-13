Sheriff’s Office: Ammunition inside Georgetown barn exploded due to fire

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown and Round Rock Fire Departments responded to a fire where ammunition exploded.

A tweet from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the explosions happened because of the fire.

Deputies are responding to a structure fire at 2810 Bell Gin Rd in Georgetown. Ammunition in the building is exploding due to the fire. Homes surrounding the building have been notified through a reverse 911 call. The road will be closed. Please avoid the area. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/4omjaUjJZ5 — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) January 13, 2020

Homes surrounding the barn at 2810 Bell Gin Road were notified via a reverse 911 call, which notifies people about danger via a voicemail.

The area is just west of State Highway 130.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said no one was evacuated, though Bell Gin Road closed between County Road 105 and Sam Houston Avenue.

The ammunition was .22 rounds, according to the spokesperson.

At last report, no one was inside at the time and no one was injured.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.