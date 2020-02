WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says three people have died in a crash off State Highway 195 near Georgetown.

WCSO tweeted about the crash at SH 195 and Bonnet Lane around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

The northbound side of the highway is shut down at that intersection and traffic was being diverted at CR 234 to Ronald Reagan Boulevard. Expect delays in the area.

This is now being worked as a triple fatality. https://t.co/LfgWWjSbVV — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) February 2, 2020

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.