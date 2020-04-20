Sheriff: Suspect in custody, people sheltering in place near Leander home with explosives in garage

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody and residents are sheltering-in-place while law enforcement investigated components to make an explosive inside a garage at a Leander home.

The home is in the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

The Austin Police Department Bomb Squad is on the scene and will be removing the explosives components, Williamson County Sheriff’s Department said. The area will be closed for several hours.

Authorities say they don’t think there’s a threat to the public and that neighbors no longer need to evacuate.

  • Authorities responded Monday to the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander to a report of possible explosives inside a garage. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)
