Sheriff Chody remains silent after election defeat, deletes Twitter accounts

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody has deleted his Twitter account in the wake of his election defeat on Tuesday to retired Assistant Chief Deputy Mike Gleason.

Chody still has not commented publicly since Tuesday. KXAN reached out to Chody on Tuesday ahead of the election and then again after the election but he has not responded to our calls, messages, or emails.

Gleason, a Democrat, earned 56% of the vote and became the first Democrat to be elected sheriff in the county since the mid-1980s.

KXAN Live anchor Will DuPree noticed Chody’s account was deleted Thursday, and then later found the public information office deleted its account, as well.

Noticing something different from #WilliamsonCounty —



The once-active Twitter account for Sheriff Robert Chody has now been deleted. Chody lost his re-election bid this week.



The Williamson County Sheriff's Office PIO account is gone now, too. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/IlpIPsLdcH — Will DuPree (@willrdupree) November 5, 2020

The public information office account provided emergency information to its followers regarding public safety, including crashes, traffic alerts, missing or endangered people, and updates on important cases.

It’s unclear who actually deleted the PIO account, but in the case of Chody’s account, it was his personal account. He used it to post occasional updates regarding department work, but he also used it for campaign and personal purposes.

The silence is particularly unusual for Chody who has been very active on social media during his four-year tenure as sheriff. He had a big following on social media as the department was featured on the A&E reality show “Live P.D.” And he used his social media account to persuade the TV show’s producers to feature his office and deputies.

Chody is also under investigation. He was indicted and arrested on a felony charge of tampering with evidence in the Javier Ambler case. Ambler died after deputies shocked him with a stun gun multiple times on March 28, 2019. The reality TV show “Live P.D.” captured the encounter on camera but later deleted the footage.

Chody lost the election by 32,954 votes. Chody, who won $85 million in the Texas Lotto jackpot in 2001, vastly outspent Gleason in the race.

Gleason, who never worked under Chody, said voters sent a “big message that no matter how much money you pump into something, no matter how many resources you pump into something … if they don’t trust you, they’ll get rid of you.”

KXAN has reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to see if any further emergency updates would be given out over social media as they have in the past. So far neither the sheriff nor sheriff’s office has responded.