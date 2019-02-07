Sheriff Chody condemns Seth Meyers after joke about cutout deputy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seth Meyers, host of the 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards poses for photos on January 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seth Meyers, host of the 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards poses for photos on January 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Sheriff Robert Chody is firing back Thursday at the late-night show "Late Night with Seth Meyers" after a joke was made about the Williamson County Sheriff's Office's cutout officer used to deter speeding.

The cutout officer implemented in early 2019 was a unique way to promote safe driving. Sheriff Robert Chody took a picture of one of his own traffic deputies and had it blown up to serve as a decoy in places like school zones, to hopefully get people to slow down.

In a segment that aired Wednesday titled "Jokes Seth Can't Tell" late-night host Seth Meyers was joined by two women from his writing team to help him deliver jokes. The premise of the bit is that Meyers — as a straight, white man — cannot joke about certain topics. That is why his two writers, one a black woman and one a lesbian woman, join him to tell the punchlines to the controversial jokes.

On the topic of the Williamson County cutout deputy, Seth and his writer joked, "and even one of those managed to shoot a black guy."

Sheriff Chody took to Twitter to condemn the joke stating, "Well, the #FlatWolf even got mentioned in a @SNLUpdate (sic) skit. Too bad they took the opportunity to use a proactive approach to serve the community and vilify police officers."

Well, the #FlatWolf even got mentioned in a @SNLUpdate skit. Too bad they took the opportunity to use a proactive approach to serve the community and vilify police officers. @sethmeyers @FBCSO @nbcsnl #IKnowItsAJoke #NotAmused pic.twitter.com/ye2cRqeNLl — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) February 7, 2019

Sheriff Chody's tweet was followed with a similar response from the Sheriffs' Association of Texas stating, "including a Texas Sheriff in their racist jokes is unacceptable. It’s time for @nbcsnl (sic) to go away. Their time has passed."

Both tweets mixed up Meyers' show with Saturday Night Live. Watch the full segment from Seth Meyers' show below. The mention of the Williamson County cutout officer begins at 2:26.