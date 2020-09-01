‘She is just sunshine’: Taylor ISD custodian retires after more than two decades

Williamson County

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Lydia Garza retirement Taylor ISD custodian

(KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — After 24 years of working as a custodian at Taylor Independent School District, one woman is starting a new chapter in her life.

Cars lined up around TH Johnson Elementary on Duck Lane for a drive-thru retirement celebration for Lydia Garza.

Even though Garza is deaf, people around her say she had a way of speaking and connecting with students and was dedicated to her work.

“She is just sunshine. She loves the kids, and the kids love her, and she loves her job,” said Maintenance, Grounds and Custodial Coordinator Lori Wilbanks. “She takes it so seriously, where everybody knows Miss Lydia is in the cafeteria, and she is going to clean those tables, and she is going to clean those windows. She’s just amazing. We are going to miss her so much.

Garza says she’s ready to stay home, relax and spend time with her grandson.

  • Lydia Garza retirement Taylor ISD custodian
    (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • Lydia Garza retirement Taylor ISD custodian
    (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • Lydia Garza retirement Taylor ISD custodian
    (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • Lydia Garza retirement Taylor ISD custodian
    (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss