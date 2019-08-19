Several Round Rock High School buildings without air conditioning

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock High School is without air conditioning in several buildings on its third day of the 2019 school year, according to an email sent to parents Monday.

The email sent at 1:16 p.m. says the school experienced a faulty breaker which has left four buildings without working air conditioners.

Classes are relocating to other locations on campus for students and faculty affected by the outage.

Round Rock Principal Matt Groff says the district’s maintenance department expects the situation to be resolved before classes Tuesday.

Classes in Round Rock ISD began Thursday, August 15.