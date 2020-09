WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports that several car burglaries happened overnight on Sunday.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to the burglaries in the Rancho Sienna neighborhood early Sunday morning.

If you live in the area, WCSO asks you check your surveillance cameras and report any suspicious activity. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 943-1300.