Settlement reached in 2019 ‘Live PD’ arrest in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County commissioners signed off on a settlement Tuesday with a man injured by deputies during an arrest broadcasted on the now defunct “Live PD” television show.

Williamson County commissioners confirmed a $325,000 settlement with Ramsey Mitchell.

In a June 2019 broadcast, records show Mitchell’s car was stopped for “no front license plate.”

During the stop, while he was being patted down, Mitchell turned to run.

Deputies then used forced for a little over two minutes, while attempting to get Mitchell’s hands behind his back for the arrest.

A Williamson County spokesperson declined to give a statement on Tuesday’s settlement agreement.

Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody has faced allegations of promoting dramatic situations for the benefit of the “Live PD” cameras.