WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Southbound lanes of State Highway 130 at Gattis School Road between Hutto and Pflugerville have reopened after being closed due to a semi-truck crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 5:14 a.m. Tuesday.

A truck crash at Gattis School Road and SH 130 is blocking lanes. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

The agency asked drivers to detour to the frontage road or use an alternate route.