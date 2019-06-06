Semi truck catches fire off US 130 in Williamson County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Semi-Truck fire (Photo courtesy Williamson County Sheriff's office) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Semi-truck fire in Williamson County (Photo Williamson County Sheriff's Office) Semi-Truck fire (Photo courtesy Williamson County Sheriff's office) Semi-truck fire in Williamson County (Photo Williamson County Sheriff's Office) prev next

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A semi-truck caught fire at a shopping center near US 130 between Hutto and Pflugerville, according to a tweet by Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

The fire occurred at 5000 Gattis School Rd in a parking lot next to an HEB around 12:30 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries at the scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.