WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A semi-truck caught fire at a shopping center near US 130 between Hutto and Pflugerville, according to a tweet by Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

The fire occurred at 5000 Gattis School Rd in a parking lot next to an HEB around 12:30 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries at the scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.