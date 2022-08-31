GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A semi crash has all northbound lanes of Interstate 35 shutdown near the Westinghouse Road overpass in Georgetown Wednesday morning.

A KXAN photographer at the scene said the semi was overturned just north of the overpass. It has since been turned upright.

Drivers were being diverted off at the Frontage Road exit (259A), the KXAN photographer said.

Northbound drivers were allowed back onto the interstate via an entrance ramp.

The shutdown was first reported in a tweet from TxDOT Austin at 1:18 a.m.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office told KXAN Georgetown Police were working the crash. KXAN has requested information from Georgetown PD about the crash.