WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A sample of mosquitoes collected in the Brushy Creek MUD tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a news release from Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD).

The testing is part of WCCHD Integrated Vector Management program, which through surveillance, control, prevention and education aims to prevent human infection of mosquito-borne diseases, the release said.

The positive sample was collected from a trap site near Cat Hollow Park (Liberty Walk Drive/ O’Connor Drive) on July 13, according to WCCHD. Lab results received from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin on July 18 showed a positive test, the release said.

According to WCCHD, treatment of water with larvicide and expanded trapping will continue in the area, and signage has been posted. This is the sixth reported West Nile virus-positive trap of the 2023 season in Williamson County, the release said. This is also the fifth week in a row that a positive trap was reported in Williamson County.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph nodes, according to WCCHD. Those who are age 50 and older and/or have compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death, the release said.

According to WCCHD, mosquitoes breed in standing water and need as little as one teaspoon. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, WCCHD said you can reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Here’s what you can do:

WCCHD encourages residents in affected areas to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before they develop into adult, flying mosquitoes. Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides that are available for retail purchase.

Larvicides are products used to kill immature mosquitoes before they become adults. Larvicides are applied directly to water sources that hold mosquito eggs, larvae, or pupae. When used consistently, larvicides can help reduce the overall mosquito burden by limiting the number of mosquitoes that are produced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained, Defend by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, and

by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, and Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, go to the WCCHD website.