WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County and Cities Health District reported that a mosquito positive for West Nile virus was discovered in Jarrell this past week. This is the second mosquito found in the county. The other was collected in Georgetown less than one month ago.

The WCCHD said this second insect was found at a trap site near the community pool on Sonterra Boulevard in Jarrell. Signs warning of this discovery were posted in the area the mosquito was discovered.

Jason Fritz with WCCHD said any time a mosquito with the virus is found, a containment process begins.

“We notify the effective city or municipality. And typically what happens is a lot of increase community awareness and education on how to prevent mosquito bites,” Fritz said.

He recommends that all residents wear insect repellant when outside, get rid of any standing water that may be around the home, and cover one’s skin to prevent being bitten and contracting West Nile virus.

How to prevent mosquitoes

The CDC recommends homeowners do the following to get rid of mosquitoes.

Once a week , empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out any items that hold water like tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, or trash containers. Mosquitoes lay eggs near water.

, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out any items that hold water like tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, or trash containers. Mosquitoes lay eggs near water. Tightly cover water storage containers (buckets, cisterns, rain barrels) so mosquitoes cannot get inside to lay eggs.

For containers without lids, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

Fill tree holes to prevent them from filling with water.

If you have a septic tank, repair cracks or gaps. Cover open vent or plumbing pipes. Use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

As part of its “Fight the Bite” campaign, the health district recommends the “three D’s” of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters, so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed, and treat water that can’t be drained;

standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters, so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed, and treat water that can’t be drained; Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent; and

by using an EPA-approved insect repellent; and Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, WCCHD said residents can go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website.

Locals adjust lives to avoid mosquitoes

For Georgetown residents David and Carol Ann Perkins, summer days and nights are usually spent tending to their thriving backyard garden.

However, when the couple learned that Geneva Park, the park where they often take their grandchildren to play, was the site where a mosquito with West Nile virus was found – they upped their outdoor defenses.

“I’ve sprayed the backyard with some stuff. Spray the kids down. We got a garden so we water in the morning. We also dump all our standing water,” David said.

The park has since been cleared by WCCHD, with signs warning of the discovery taken down in recent days.

Even so, the Perkins say they will likely maintain caution.

The sweltering heat has also kept the couple inside the last few days. Fritz with WCCHD said these triple-digit temperatures could foster the perfect conditions for mosquito breeding grounds if locals don’t take precaution.

“A lot of people are really like those disposable swimming pools. So making sure that after we’re done using those that we’re draining is important. It’s also been really humid as well, which are conditions that are really favorable if it was mosquitoes that are breeding in water sources,” Fritz said.



