School nurses help check in on COVID-19 patients, track potential contact in Williamson County

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — School nurses in Leander have volunteered to help with contact tracing efforts in Williamson County to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Leander ISD said the 12 nurses have seamlessly transitioned into their new roles after learning that the Williamson County and Cities Health District had an urgent need for nurses.

In their new roles, they will contact people who have been exposed to coronavirus patients and make daily calls for two weeks to check for any possible symptoms.

They will also investigate each person’s travel history to determine the extent of any further exposure.

“This pandemic has shown not only the important role nurses play in serving our community, but also the broad dimensions of nursing in general,” said Cristin Wicketts, District Nurse for LISD.

“Our nurses have servant hearts and want to support efforts to keep our neighbors healthy,” Wicketts said. “I could not be prouder of our health services team and their unwavering dedication and commitment to our community.”