HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The driver of a Hutto Independent School District bus was transported to a hospital after crashing into a home Tuesday evening. Four students were on board at the time of the crash but were not injured, authorities report.

Exclusive KXAN video shows the bus crashed into the side of a home. According to the Texas Department of Safety, the driver for unknown reasons veered over a median through a fence, traveled through a backyard, then crashed into another home.

Property managers of the home said no one was inside at the time of the crash. According to managers, the renters living there have found temporary living arrangements as the house is being assessed for damage.

HISD confirmed students were on the bus at the time of the crash, police on the scene said no students were injured. Texas DPS reported the same.

Heat a possible factor in school bus crash

Hutto Fire Rescue was one of the agencies that responded to the crash scene. A spokesperson for the department said they believe the incident could have been heat-related.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for HISD said the A/C on the bus involved was not working at the time of the crash. Currently, HISD has at least 10 buses that need maintenance related to A/C needs, according to the district.

HISD said it’s director of transportation services has instructed drivers to leave windows down so air can circulate on their buses. The district said it also provides water, powder electrolytes, and personal protection from the heat such as neck towelettes to its drivers.

In a statement, HISD said “district and campus leaders spent the morning checking on our students and parents involved as well as our drivers – encouraging them and providing resources. We take every incident seriously and look to Texas DPS to return its findings. We remain focused on our goal which is to deliver students safely to and from school.”

Parents, neighbors shocked by bus crash

Neighbors near this crash said they reported hearing children screaming moments before the yellow bus made impact with the home.

One neighbor whose fence was clipped in the crash said she was looking out her window when she saw the bus crash through the wooden fence. She and other neighbors reported they knew something was wrong after hearing the bus’s horn blaring without stopping.

Hutto ISD mom Seherin Zaman said her two children ride HISD buses home from school. She said her daughter was on this bus during the crash.

Zaman said while it’s not uncommon for drop-offs to be delayed, she was shocked by her daughter’s text explaining that she was late because her bus crashed into a house.

“I just texted her back like are you ok? It’s scary. It’s scary, every parent wants their child to get home safely,” Zaman said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate this crash. As of Wednesday afternoon, the cause of the crash had not been determined.

Photos and video from KXAN photojournalist Emma Oertling showed damage from the bus, which was still inside the home. It shows bricks and other parts of the wall on the floor of the home.