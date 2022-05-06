WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Business owners in Williamson County affected by the March 21 tornado outbreak will get to apply for loans from the Small Business Administration.

Williamson County is one of over 40 counties eligible to receive the low-interest federal disaster loans for this severe weather event.

The county will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center on Monday to help people apply. The center will be at Wayfinders Church (508 N. Fifth St., Jarrell) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to apply for property damage is July 5. The economic injury loan application deadline is Feb. 6, 2023.

You can learn more about SBA’s disaster assistance and apply online.

Other counties in the Central Texas area that are eligible for SBA’s disaster assistance are Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Milam and Travis counties.