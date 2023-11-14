TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Samsung and leaders from the Taylor Independent School District will break ground Tuesday afternoon on a Career and Technical Education center. It’s expected more details will be shared of an expanded partnership between the company and school district.

This groundbreaking comes after an already successful partnership between Samsung and Taylor ISD. The company has an internship program with Taylor High School, where students get a first-hand look at the world of tech.

Construction is underway on Samsung’s multi-billion dollar semiconductor plant in Taylor. State leaders announced two years ago the project would come to Williamson County. At that time, Gov. Greg Abbott said the facility will create more than 2,000 tech jobs, thousands of indirect jobs and a minimum of 6,500 construction jobs.