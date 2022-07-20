AUSTIN (KXAN) — Samsung is looking to expand even further in Williamson County, incentive applications obtained by the Austin Business Journal show. The company is looking to invest $192.1 billion more and bring in at least 10,000 new jobs.

The ABJ notes these filings, released Wednesday, don’t guarantee additional development, but provide an idea of how Samsung could expand its reach in the area. Samsung Austin Semiconductor LLC’s director of communications told the ABJ it doesn’t currently have specific plans to build, but the filings are part of “a long-term planning process of Samsung to evaluate the viability of potentially building additional fabrication plants in the United States.”

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said he was excited about the company’s potential expansion.

“Our working relationship is strong and our future is bright. We are grateful to Samsung for partnering with us to be a leader in the technology industry as the home to potentially the largest semiconductor facility in the world. We are proud to provide this critical infrastructure for national security by producing semiconductors here in the United States. We also are excited for what these agreements could mean for the children of Taylor and Taylor ISD,” Gravell wrote in a statement.

In November, Samsung announced it would build a $17 billion chipmaking plant in Taylor, bringing with it more than 2,000 tech jobs.

