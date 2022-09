New Samsung chip plant under construction in Taylor, Texas on July 20, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — As it prepares to open its new plant in Taylor, Samsung Austin Semiconductor plans to hold a job fair Thursday.

The job fair will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Williamson County Expo Center at 5350 Bill Pickett Trl.

The following companies will be there to discuss open positions:

Samsung Austin Semiconductor

Samsung E&C America

Samsung Engineering

A.H. Beck

Austin Bridge & Road

Blue Sky

Central Texas Industrial

Coreslab Structures (Texas)

EPCOR

Heldenfels Enterprise

Hensel Phelps

JMEG

Jordan Foster Construction

Lauren Concrete

Yates Construction

Here are the positions that are open:

administration assistant

clerk

commissioning engineer & manager

concrete services

construction site assistant

construction manager

construction – interpreter

craft workers

crane operators

design – BIM coordinator & manager

design – document controller

electrician

electrical – construction manager

electrical – instrument & controls construction manager

electrical – fire alarm & LSS construction manager

electrical – elevator construction manager

electrical – purchasing assistant

engineering – civil, mechanical, electrical, quality control

engineering – scheduler

engineering – logistics coordinator

equipment operators

field engineer

field office administration

foreman – electrical/instrument/millwright/operator & lead operator

general labor (all levels)

HVAC

health & safety advisors & manager

hoisting/rigging

labor

maintenance manager

materials manager

mechanical – mechanical construction estimator

mechanical – fire protection

mechanical – construction managers

millwright

pre-apprentices for HAVC and process piping

project management

project control – purchasing assistant

project control – field material coordinator

QA/QC engineer, management & technician

QC engineer – mechanical, electrical & architectural

scheduler

safety professionals – coordinator, compliance officers, managers

superintendents

tool & material logistics management

welder

welder fabricator

Samsung has a list of job openings here.