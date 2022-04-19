WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — Taylor’s latest commercial tenant is donating $10,000 to help support victims of the March 21 tornadoes.

During a Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, commissioners recognized Samsung’s contributions to the Texas Farmer Bureau Foundation to aid in disaster recovery efforts for those impacted. Financially, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said this tornado will likely be the single largest disaster the county has ever faced.

“Our community has been through so much in the last few months,” he said.

Currently, the Farm Bureau has received approximately $50,000 in donations, with a targeted goal of $100,000, Williamson County Farm Bureau President Bob Avant said. The Williamson County Farm Bureau Board oversees the Williamson County Rural Relief Fund which will distribute these donations to those in need.

The fund will begin accepting applications from impacted residents through the end of May, after which an ad hoc board will review applications and designate recipients. Those funds will be distributed by the end of June.