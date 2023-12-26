TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Samsung’s new chip manufacturing plant in Texas has delayed the start of production to 2025, according to reports.

Bloomberg, citing the Seoul Economic Daily, a business newspaper in South Korea, reported Samsung has delayed mass production plans at its new chip plant in Taylor, Texas, a city about 50 miles northeast of Austin.

Bloomberg wrote mass production at the factory would begin in 2025, citing the newspaper, which referenced a speech by President Choi Siyoung of Samsung’s foundry business at an industry event in San Francisco.

Samsung previously said the factory would start production in the second half of 2024 when it announced the investment in 2021.

Samsung’s website still notes the goal of launching operations in 2024.