TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Taylor said Sunday the runaway at the Taylor Municipal Airport was closed until further notice after a single-engine airplane landed with the gear up on the runway.

According to a city release, officials said the plane landed at 5 p.m. The city said no one was hurt.

The plane was reported disabled on the runway, and the Taylor Fire Department was on the scene, according to the city announcement.

The city said it was working with the Federal Aviation Administration to determine next steps.