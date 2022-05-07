ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is asking people in the area of Old Settlers Blvd and Sam Bass Road to shelter-in-place.
They said in a tweet that someone is “actively shooting at police.” That update was sent out around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
There appears to be both businesses and homes in that area, according to a Google maps search of the general-area.
Mike and Sherri Shutter said they were selling wooden signs on Old Setter’s Road when they heard 10-20 gunshots near the Behrens Ranch neighborhood, across from Round Rock Fire Station No. 9.
The Shutters said it sounded “like fireworks” and the gunshots were “super-fast fire.”
This is a developing story. KXAN has a crew headed to the perimeter of the scene.