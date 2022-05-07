ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is asking people in the area of Old Settlers Blvd and Sam Bass Road to shelter-in-place.

They said in a tweet that someone is “actively shooting at police.” That update was sent out around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

RRPD says someone is “actively shooting at police” near Old Settlers Blvd and Sam Bass Road (Courtesy Tony Clevenger)

There appears to be both businesses and homes in that area, according to a Google maps search of the general-area.

Mike and Sherri Shutter said they were selling wooden signs on Old Setter’s Road when they heard 10-20 gunshots near the Behrens Ranch neighborhood, across from Round Rock Fire Station No. 9.

The Shutters said it sounded “like fireworks” and the gunshots were “super-fast fire.”

This is a developing story. KXAN has a crew headed to the perimeter of the scene.