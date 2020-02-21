RRISD board of trustees holds meeting to decide on creation of police department, boundary changes

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday evening, the board of trustees will vote on a resolution to create the police force.

The decision comes after more than a year of discussions with community members and district administration on potential options for safety and security.

Round Rock ISD has been working on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement application process which started earlier in the school year.

The application involves establishing policies and funding sources for the future police force.

If the resolution passes, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Round Rock Police Department will provide school resource officers until June 2021.

The board of trustees is also discussed and voted on boundary changes to 11 schools.

So far, board members have approved boundary changes to CD Fulkes Middle School, Caraway Elementary, Herrington Elementary and Terravista Elementary.

The district weighed the re-zoning because a new school is opening, and the current schools are overcrowded.

C-D Fulkes’ feeder pattern is re-zoned to attend Cedar Ridge High School.