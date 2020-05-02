Round Rock’s top seniors get surprise visits from principals honoring their achievements

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — High school seniors will likely miss out on being honored with a traditional graduation ceremony this year.

To make up for that disappointment, principals at high schools in Round Rock went above and beyond the call of duty on Friday – surprising their top students with a celebration in their front yards.

McNeil High School principal Amanda Johnson presented the school’s valedictorian, Janssen Fang, with a yard sign so that neighbors know about his achievement.

The school district says the top ten students at each high school were visited by the principal this week.

The other valedictorians at Round Rock high schools – Vaidehi Phirke at Cedar Ridge, Khanh Lai at Round Rock, Samantha Anderson at Stony Point, Mihir Shah at Westwood and Alexa Morton at Early College – were among those that received surprise visits.

Principals also paid visits to every salutatorian in the school district – Quinn Langford at Cedar Ridge, Aishwarya Sivakumar at McNeil, Christopher Tan at Round Rock, Joozer Ujjainwala at Stony Point, Alice Zhang at Westwood and Pari Patel at Early College.