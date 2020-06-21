Round Rock’s oldest resident celebrates 104th birthday with drive-by parade

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The oldest person in Round Rock celebrated his 104th birthday on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, the community put on a show in support of Pete Peterson.

Family, friends and neighbors organized a socially distant vehicle parade for Peterson while he sat and watched in front of his home.

Even the Round Rock Fire Department joined in, with one of its fire trucks included in the parade.

Some people made signs for Peterson and decorated their cars in his honor as they celebrated his milestone birthday.