Round Rock’s fire chief leaving for another job after 5 years

Round Rock Fire Chief Robert Isbell announced his last day with the department will be Oct. 1. (City of Round Rock photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock’s fire chief is moving on.

Robert Isbell, who has been the Round Rock Fire Department chief for five years, announced he’ll leave the department Oct. 1 to become the fire chief in Stephenville, Texas.

Robert Isbell oversaw new fire stations opening like Station 3 in Round Rock during his 5-year tenure as chief. (City of Round Rock photo)

A press release from the city outlined Isbell’s accomplishments during his tenure, most notably helping the department earn an ISO 1 rating. The city said Isbell, “led the department’s transition toward a data-driven, proactive approach to public safety through the Community Risk Reduction program.”

He also oversaw the opening of multiple fire stations and the city’s new Public Safety Training Center.

Isbell said it’s a “bittersweet goodbye.”

“I am so proud of everything we have been able to accomplish over the last five years, and I am grateful to this community for its continued support of our organization and innovative ideas,” he said. “I look forward to the opportunity to be closer to more family and begin our new chapter in an area that has so much sentimental value to us.”

The city plans to name an interim chief in the coming weeks, the press release said.