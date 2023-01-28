WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A jury found Tyesha Tanner not guilty Thursday for the death of her husband in 2019, according to court documents.
Tanner was charged with murder in July 2019. At the time, Round Rock police believed the situation was “domestic in nature.”
In June 2019, Round Rock police found Justin Silas with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Below is a statement from Tanner’s attorney:
Tyesha has waited for over 3 long years for the full truth to come to light. She never considered any plea offers whatsoever. We knew that when a jury heard all the facts surrounding this tragedy, she would be acquitted of all charges. And that’s exactly what happened.Ryan Deck, Tyesha Tanner’s attorney