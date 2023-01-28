WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A jury found Tyesha Tanner not guilty Thursday for the death of her husband in 2019, according to court documents.

Tanner was charged with murder in July 2019. At the time, Round Rock police believed the situation was “domestic in nature.”

In June 2019, Round Rock police found Justin Silas with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Below is a statement from Tanner’s attorney: