Round Rock woman faces murder charge in death of husband

Tyesha Tanner-Silas is charged in connection with the death of her husband, Justin Silas on June 26, 2019. (Image from Williamson County Jail Records)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Round Rock woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with her husband’s death last week, according to a release from the Round Rock Police Department.

Around 10 a.m. on June 26, Round Rock officers responded to reports of shots being fired at the 1900 block of Provident Lane. Justin Silas, 43, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially believed the situation was “domestic in nature,” but provided few other details. Tuesday, 37-year-old Tyesha Tanner-Silas was booked into Williamson County Jail on a murder charge in connection with her husband Justin’s death. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.