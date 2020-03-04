Round Rock teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Round Rock police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting death of another 17-year-old on Tuesday.

According to the RRPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of Ashwood Court around 1 p.m. The victim, identified as Brian Navarro, reportedly showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say it appears that Navarro knew the suspect, identified as Gabriel Hernandez. They may have been neighbors who were fighting when the shooting happened outside.

On Wednesday, police reported that Navarro died. Hernandez has been charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

