Round Rock teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock High School teacher was arrested Tuesday and accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Randi Chaverria, 36, is listed as being in custody in Williamson County on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student. Round Rock ISD confirmed she was a Family and Consumer Science teacher.

Round Rock High School principal Matt Groff wrote in a letter to families that school administrators were first made aware of possible inappropriate behavior Nov. 18.

“Once notified, the teacher, who had elected to take leave before administration received the report, was immediately reported to the District’s Human Resources Department and law enforcement and not permitted to return to campus,” Groff wrote.

Chaverria was fired and the situation has also been reported to the State Board for Educator Certification, Groff said.

Groff said Chaverria had passed a Texas Department of Public Safety background check before being hired, as well as employment reference checks. Back in May, she won “Secondary Teacher of the Year” from the district. At that point, she had been a teacher for five years working as a Family and Consumer Science teacher for the last two years. According to the release announcing her award, Chaverria also led the “Adopt-A-Child” community service project where high school students adopt elementary school students in need and buy them holiday gifts.

Chaverria was named 2019 RRISD Secondary Teacher of the Year (Photo: Twitter/RoundRockISD)

“Safety is the top priority of Round Rock High School and Round Rock ISD. Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment requires partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement,” Groff wrote.