Round Rock teacher accused of relationship with student resigned for ‘personal reasons’

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student handed in a handwritten resignation letter Nov. 19 that was accepted that same day.

The letter from Randi Chaverria, 36, was addressed to Round Rock High School principal Matt Groff and stated “Please accept this letter of resignation from my teaching position at Round Rock High School due to personal reasons. Effective today 11/19/19.”

A signature below from Annette Vierra, Executive Director of Human Resource Services at Round Rock ISD, shows the resignation was accepted that same day. RRISD previously told KXAN it was first made aware of possible inappropriate behavior between the Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and a student Nov. 18.

Chaverria turned herself into police Nov. 26 and was released after posting bond. She faces an improper relationship between educator and student charge.