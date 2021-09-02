Round Rock sports facilities are a big moneymaker for the city

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Since a state-of-the-art indoor sports complex opened in 2014, City of Round Rock officials say sports tourism has generated more than $110 million for the city.

The Round Rock Sports Center, an 82,000 square-foot indoor sports facility, coupled with a 60-acre outdoor complex built in 2017, have buoyed the sports boom in Round Rock bringing in youth, collegiate and national tournaments — and the money that comes with them.

Chad McKenzie, the city’s director of sports management and tourism, says the facilities bring in about $16 million per year.

“Our local-area community consistently uses our courts and fields for a variety of games and practices including basketball, volleyball, soccer and more,” he said. “We are also able to host tournaments such as the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association (NCTTA), US Lacrosse and the Big 12 Women’s Soccer Championship that will be hosted for the first time this fall for the next three years.”

Laurne Rossi with USA Lacrosse said it was “an easy decision” for the organization to bring its women’s national collegiate lacrosse tournament to the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.

“It was an overall wonderful experience from the premier venue to working with their experienced event planners who were proactive and accommodating by always anticipating our needs,” Rossi said.

The city also said the use of the facilities by Round Rock residents went up 80% during Summer 2020 while COVID-19 protocols shut down other facilities and activities moved to there.